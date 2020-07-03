Muse's Matt Bellamy dubs Dom Howard "The Godfather" in photo with baby Lovella

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard. Picture: Warner Records Press/Jeff Forney

The Muse frontman took to Instagram to share a snap of his bandmate and newborn girl, suggesting he'd given him the role of godfather.

Matt Bellamy has shared an image of his bandmate Dom Howard and his newborn daughter.

Last month saw the Muse frontman break the news that he had welcomed his first child with model wife Elle Evans while in lockdown.

Now, it looks like the baby Lovella has met her "godfather" and Muse drummer Dom Howard.

See the sweet snap of the pair shared by Bellamy, alongside the caption: "The Godfather".

Fans rushed to congratulate both the rockers on the news, but one took the opportunity to joke about a song they'd like to see return to the band's playlist, writing: "Is she crying because you haven’t played Map Of The Problematique in ages?".

Matt Bellamy first broke the news of their daughters birth on Instagram, sharing images of their newborn with the caption: "Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job!"

The rocker also has a son - Bingham Hawn Bellamy - who he shares with Hollywood film star and Fabletics owner Kate Hudson.

The Feeling Good singer previously shared an image of Bingham posing with his baby sister, alongside he caption: "Big brotherly love".

Meanwhile, Matt Bellamy recently revealed how Ricky Gervais' After Life series inspired his new music.

The Devon rocker released his Tomorrow's World song from lockdown, which he told Rolling Stone deals with the idea that we should "reduce the pace" of life and enjoy the little things.

Asked if he was influenced by anything else, he replied: "I watch that Ricky Gervais show called After Life. I binge-watched that whole thing a couple of months ago. I think that’s a brilliant show. I think it, in some ways, it inspired this idea. There’s one line in the second season that really stuck out to me. It was about when you’re in love, nothing else really does matter. That’s a kind of cheesy thing to say, but it’s true."

He added: "Those moments when you really nurture other people around you and if you’re lucky enough to love someone or have a partner that you really do like, you have this realisation that the pace of life or the competition of life to try and make more money, traffic jams and chaos and all this kind of stuff, doesn’t really matter that much."

