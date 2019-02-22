Mumford & Sons announced as final All Points East headliner

Mumford & Sons. Picture: Press

The Gentlemen Of The Road head to Victoria Park in London this June.

All Points East have announced that Mumford & Sons are the final headliner for this year’s event on Saturday 1 June 2019.

In a British festival exclusive, Mumfords will bring their Gentlemen Of The Road event to London’s Victoria Park, with a bill that includes Dizzee Rascal, Leon Bridges, Radio X favourites The Vaccines and BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender.

Radio X Great X-Pectations shortlisted artist Jade Bird, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy and Canadian dream-pop act Dizzy have also joined the bill.

The bill for All Points East includes The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Christine And The Queens, Bring Me The Horizon, Interpol, Johnny Marr, Hot Chip, Primal Scream and Bon Iver, across two weekends: 24-26 May and 31 May - 2 June 2019.

Tickets for Mumford & Sons at All Points East go on sale on Tuesday 26 February at 9am