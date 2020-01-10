Morrissey is back - and he's duetting with a legendary soul star

10 January 2020, 13:38

Morrissey in 2019
Morrissey in 2019. Picture: Press/Sam Rayner

The controversial former Smiths frontman has teamed up with Thelma Huston of Don't leave Me This Way fame and also announced a new album.

Morrissey has released an unusual duet with Motown star Thelma Houston called Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?

The former Smiths frontman issued the lead track from his upcoming album, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain - the follow-up to 2019's California Sun - on Friday (10 January 2020).

Morrissey recruited Grammy-winning Motown star Houston for the epic duet, who said: "One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists.

"I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't.

"I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby'.

"And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!"

Houston is probably best known for her 1977 hit Don't Leave Me This Way, later covered by The Communards. The song won her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Thelma Houston attends Premiere of Netflix&squot;s "AJ and the Queen" Season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020
Thelma Houston attends Premiere of Netflix's "AJ and the Queen" Season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Morrissey's producer Joe Chicarelli has teased that the upcoming LP, which is released via BMG on 20 March, is "the boldest and most adventurous" record ever recorded by Morrissey.

He added: "I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey. "This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet.

"He has pushed the boundaries yet again - both musically and lyrically.

"And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but ... Morrissey!"

Morrissey has divided opinion in recent years with his vocal support for the political party Britain First. In June 2018, he commented on accusations that the party was racist, saying: "I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say “you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist.” People can be utterly, utterly stupid."

