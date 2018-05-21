Morrissey Announces Manchester Shows

21 May 2018, 14:40

Morrissey live, 2013
Morrissey live, 2013. Picture: DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images

The legendary Smiths singer will perform two homecoming shows in July.

Morrissey has followed up his recent UK tour by announcing two shows in Manchester this summer.

The former Smiths frontman will play a weekend of homecoming gigs at Castlefield Bowl in the city centre on Saturday 7 July and Sunday 8 July.

Tickets for the two new dates will go on-sale at 10am on Friday 25 May. via Gigs And Tours.

The news comes as the singer announces the release of a new single, All The Young People Must Fall In Love, as a limited edition clear vinyl 7”.

The 7” will be available to pre-order from HMV and independent record stores soon.

