Morrissey Announces Further UK Tour Dates

Morrissey, 2018. Picture: Press

The legend will play more shows in July, following the announcement of two Manchester gigs.

Morrissey has announced further UK dates for this summer, including intimate shows in Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Reading.

The news comes hot on the heels after the former Smiths frontman revealed he’ll play a weekend of homecoming gigs at Castlefield Bowl in the city centre on Saturday 7 July and Sunday 8 July.click here

Tickets for the additional shows will go on-sale to the public on the morning of Friday, 1 June at 10am via http://gigst.rs/morrissey.

Morrissey Summer 2018 UK Tour Dates:

Wed 4th July Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sat 7th July Manchester Castlefield Bowl (onsale now)

Sun 8th July Manchester Castlefield Bowl (onsale now)

Tue 10th July Portsmouth Guildhall

Thu 12th July Reading Rivermead

These new shows follow the most successful UK Tour of his career from earlier this year, which included 4 sold out shows in London alone. There’s also the release of a new single, All The Young People Must Fall In Love, as a limited edition clear vinyl 7”.

The 7” will be available to pre-order from HMV and independent record stores soon.