Morrissey cancels tour dates due to "medical emergency": How is the former Smiths frontman?

The former Smiths frontman was forced to cancel Canadian shows due to an emergency. Find out about his health and new dates here.

Morrissey was due to kick off his first Canadian dates in over a decade, but was forced to cancel his dates on 14 and 15 April due to a "medical emergency".

Announcing the news about the former Smiths frontman, a statement on Ticketmaster read: “Due to a medical emergency stemming from an accident incurred while traveling in Europe, Morrissey will be forced to postpone his performances in Vancouver to October 14th and 15th, 2019.

"Spirits are high and the artist is on the path to a swift recovery. All tickets will be valid for the new date and exchanges will not be necessary. Thank you for your understanding.

They added: "Morrissey looks forward to making his long-awaited return to the city and wishes to deeply thank everyone for their patience. All remaining dates on Morrissey’s tour will resume as planned, commencing in Toronto on Friday Apr 26."

What is Morrissey's condition?

It is unclear how exactly Morrissey is doing, but it is suggested he sustained an injury or "medical emergency" while travelling.

What dates has Morrissey cancelled?

Morrissey has cancelled his dates on 14 and 15 April, and it appears one date on 18 April in Edmonton, Canada.

What dates has Morrissey rescheduled?

It has been stated that Morrissey's tour dates will commence in Toronto on Friday 26 April.

His cancelled dates on 14 and 15 April have been rescheduled for 15 and 15 October.

It is not clear whether a new date has been made for his Edmonton date on 18 April.

Morrissey previously refused to play in Canada for the last 15 years because of the controversial pastime of seal clubbing.

In September, he wrote via Morrissey Central: "My decision to return to Canada after almost 15 years of protest against its savage and Neanderthal annual Baby Seal Kill is entirely because my stance was ultimately of no use and helped no one.

"My voice was drowned out by the merciless swing of spiked axes crushing the heads of babies. On my return to Canada I feel that I can be of more use by making sizeable donations to animal protection groups in each city that I play.

"Thankfully there are many such organizations in Canada: Toronto Pig Save, Ottawa Animal Save, St John’s Chicken Save, Vancouver Chicken Save, and also PETA USA and DxE / Direct Action Everywhere.

"Certainly, any and all of these groups are welcome to set up stalls at our concerts. We are here to save as many lives as possible."

