Morrissey announces new UK and European tour dates

Morrissey debuts On Broadway in May 2019. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The former Smiths frontman has confirmed details of a string of gigs to support his forthcoming 13th solo album I Am Not A Dog On A Chain.

The former Smiths frontman recently shared the details of his 13th solo album entitled I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, which is set for release on 20 March 2020.

Now, he's confirmed dates to support the record on this side of the pond, which include two UK dates at Leeds' First Direct Arena on 6 March and London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 14 March.

The new dates will be accompanied by two European gigs in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 24 January from 9am.

Fans who have pre-ordered I Am Not A Dog on a Chain will gain access to an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday 21 January from 9am.

Announcing UK & European tour dates! General on-sale Friday Jan 24 at 9am. An exclusive pre-sale will begin Tuesday Jan 21 at 9am for those who have pre-ordered the new album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’ in advance.



Pre-order the album via Townsend Music: https://t.co/wNAsYTlqLU pic.twitter.com/pTAqKkhxjI — Morrissey (@officialmoz) January 17, 2020

See Morrissey's new 2020 European dates here:

6 March - First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 March - Palladium, Cologne

11March - Salle Pleyel, Paris

14 March - The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

Meanwhile, the Hand In Glove singer has collaborated with Grammy-winning Motown star Houston of Don't leave Me This Way fame called Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?

Houston said of the epic duet, who said: "One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists.

"I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't.

"I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby'.

"And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!"

Morrissey has divided opinion in recent years with his vocal support for the political party Britain First.

In June 2018, he commented on accusations that the party was racist, saying: "I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say 'you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist.'

"People can be utterly, utterly stupid."