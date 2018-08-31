VIDEOS: Miles Kane Names 10 Albums That Changed His Life

The Scouse rocker has named the records which influenced him most, including iconic LPs from Oasis, Bowie & The Beatles.

Miles Kane has shared 10 albums which changed his life.

The Cry On My Guitar rocker released his third solo album Coup De Grace this month, scoring another Top 10 solo record to go alongside 2013's Don't Forget Who You Are.

Watch him talk about his latest record above.

In an interview with Music Radar, The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has now shared the 10 albums which influenced him the most... in no particular order.

See the records, which include famous albums from David Bowie, The Beatles, The Verve, Oasis and more.

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Miles Kane told Radar Online that Oasis's second studio album still impacts the way he writes today. “That was the first album that really blew my mind and stylistically it was really turning me on," said the Inhaler singer. David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars Speaking about Bowie's iconic album, Kane gushed: "It’s influenced me massively. I mean, lyrically, no-one can touch it and Moonage [Daydream] is just like the best song on there." The Beatles - A Hard Day's Night Miles cites The Beatles' 1964 record as his favourite from The Fab Four. He added: "I think my favourite tune on that is Things We Said Today." Neil Young - On The Beach Miles Kane admitted to the outlet that he only got into the album recently after watching a documentary called Don't Be Denied. The Verve - Urban Hymns Track number four, The Drugs Don't Work, was a real favourite of Kane's, who recalled: "The emotion on that struck a chord with me, for sure." The Coral - The Coral Kane said of the eponymous debut from his fellow Scousers: "That record's got just incredible tunes on it and, from start to finish, it's a solid, solid album." John Lennon - Imagine It wasn't just the album, but a film on the making on the album, which really affected Kane. Speaking about the Gimme Some Truth film where John Lennon performs the song of the same name, the rocker said: "When I first saw him doing that live take, it was definitely like, ‘Oh my God, this is blowing my mind!’" Paul Weller - 22 Dreams Miles told Music Radar that Weller's 2008 album came out around the same time he was working on the first Last Shadow Puppets record with Alex Turner. "I'd say that album really inspired me," he mused. "Stylistically, there's so much going on." T.REX - The Slider T. Rex's album included iconic tracks in Metal Guru and Telegram Sam. Speaking of Buick MacKane, the Scouse rocker revealed: "I remember hearing that and getting totally buzzed off it." The Damned - Damned Damned Damned Kane said of the 1977 album: "Last year, I remember being in New York and I’d be walking to the apartment where we were writing and doing these demos and I'd always be listening to Neat Neat Neat and New Rose while I was getting on the subway, trying to get them to inspire me because I wanted to write something like that…"

