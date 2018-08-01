VIDEO: Miles Kane Reacts To Alex Turner's Shaved Hair

Chris Moyles asked the rocker what he thinks of his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate's new barnet.

Miles Kane has given his verdict on Alex Turner's new hair.

The Last Shadow Puppets bandmates have experimented with different hairstyles over the years, but last month saw the Arctic Monkeys frontman pull off his most daring yet, swapping his long locks for a completely shaved head.

Miles Kane isn't a stranger to a number two, wearing the look himself when the band were promoting their Everything You've Come To Expect album.

Miles Kane & Alex Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press

Naturally, when he came in to visit Radio X, Chris Moyles asked him what thought of his bessie mate's new 'do.

Watch his reaction in our video above.

Asked about Turner's new barnet, the Cry On My Guitar rocker simply replied: "Yeah, he looks cool."

We couldn't agree more.

See Alex Turner debut his new hair while performing The Ultracheese: