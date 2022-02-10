Miles Kane discusses The Last Shadow Puppets return

Alex Turner and Miles Kane from The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press

The Change The Show rocker has talked about the possibility of him joining forces with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner for a third album.

Miles Kane has talked about The Last Shadow Puppets reuniting and said it would be nice to do a third album.

The Scouse rocker formed the side project with Arctic Monkeys frontman and longtime pal Alex Turner in 2008, with the supergroup - completed by James Ford and Zach Dawes - releasing two studio albums: 2008's The Age of the Understatement and 2016's Everything You've Come to Expect.

Although Kane - who released his fourth solo album Change The Show last month - insisted they have no plans to record new music anytime soon, he hasn't ruled out them adding another album to their catalogue.

Speaking to Music Week, Miles said: “We won’t be doing anything in the near future, but I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy. The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?”

Back in 2018, Miles insisted "never say never" when it comes to them returning.

He said: "The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never."

The Don't Forget Who You Are singer - who has been friends with Alex Turner since his days in The Rascals - also talked about the fact he's often been compared to the Monkeys frontman and revealed he doesn't "really care" any more.

Miles admits the comparisons used to upset him when he was younger, but says he now has the confidence to know he's "amazing" on his own.

He said previously: "I think it's inevitable - I used to feel the comparison when I was younger, but I don't really care now, you know, you think what you think. I know I'm amazing and I know I make good music. I used to think of the comparisons like that, and it's fair enough, I get it, I'd probably think the same, but I don't really care now."

Despite feeling the scrutiny in his early days, Miles now even sees the comparisons as a good thing.

He added: "I don't blame people if they want to compare - it's going to happen, so it's cool. And it's not like it's not a bad thing, is it? His new album is great, it's fantastic."

Meanwhile, Kane has just released his Change The Show album last month, which features lead single Don't Let It Get You Down.

His fourth studio album follows 2011's Colour of the Trap, 2013's Don't Forget Who You Are and 2018's Coup De Grace.

"This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands," said Miles Kane.

"I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!"

According to a press release fans can expect a record which has "classic rock and glam influences" and focuses "more closely on Motown, soul, and fifties R&B."

See the tracklist for Miles Kane's Change The Show album:

1. Tears Are Falling

2. Don’t Let It Get You Down

3. Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)

4. See Ya When I See Ya

5. Never Get Tired of Dancing

6. Tell Me What You’re Feeling

7. Coming Of Age

8. Change The Show

9. Constantly

10. Caroline

11. Adios Ta-ra Ta-ra