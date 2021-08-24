Miles Kane announces fourth album Change The Show

24 August 2021, 14:24 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 14:40

Miles Kane's Change The Show album artwork
Miles Kane's Change The Show album artwork. Picture: Press/ Lauren Luxenberg/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scouse rocker has shared the details of his new album and released its lead single Don't Let It Get You Down.

Miles Kane has shared the details of his fourth studio album.

Change The Show will be released on 21 January 2022 and follows 2011's Colour of the Trap, 2013's Don't Forget Who You Are and 2018's Coup De Grace.

Kane revealed that his "uplifting" album came about from a "no frills" session in Hackney with the psych-rockers Sunglasses For Jaws.

From the record comes his new single Don't Let It Get You Down, which is out now.

"This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands," said Miles Kane.

"I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!"

According to a press release fans can expect a record which has "classic rock and glam influences" and focuses "more closely on Motown, soul, and fifties R&B."

READ MORE: Miles Kane covers Oasis' Hey Now!

See the tracklist for Miles Kane's Change The Show album:

1. Tears Are Falling
2. Don’t Let It Get You Down
3. Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
4. See Ya When I See Ya
5. Never Get Tired of Dancing
6. Tell Me What You’re Feeling
7. Coming Of Age
8. Change The Show
9. Constantly
10. Caroline
11. Adios Ta-ra Ta-ra

