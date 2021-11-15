Miles Kane to headline new Neighbourhood Presents show

Miles Kane performing in November 2019. Picture: Tom Rose/Alamy Stock Photo

The popular festival has announced a brand new event in Warrington for January 2022

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Warrington festival Neighbourhood Weekender has announced brand new event that will feature Miles Kane.

Neighbourhood Presents will take place at Warrington's Parr Hall on Saturday 29th January, with Kane headlining and support from Red Rum Club,

Also appearing on the bill will be newcomer Brooke Combe (who will appear at Neighbourhood Weekender next May) and 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Oldham, Seb Lowe.

Red Rum Club. Picture: Press/Gijsbert Hanekroot/Alamy Stock Photo

Miles Kane headlined Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 back in September, performing songs from his forthcoming album, Change The Show, as well as hits from his back-catalogue and acclaimed side-project, The Last Shadow Puppets,

Tickets for the new show go on sale at 9am on Friday 19th November from www.gigsandtours.com.

The next Neighbourhood Weekender will take place on 28th and 29th of May, with performances from Courteeners, Kasabian, Blossoms, DMA’S and many more.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now, available from www.gigsandtours.com.