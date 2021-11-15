Miles Kane to headline new Neighbourhood Presents show

15 November 2021, 12:34 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 12:58

Miles Kane performing in November 2019
Miles Kane performing in November 2019. Picture: Tom Rose/Alamy Stock Photo

The popular festival has announced a brand new event in Warrington for January 2022

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Warrington festival Neighbourhood Weekender has announced brand new event that will feature Miles Kane.

Neighbourhood Presents will take place at Warrington's Parr Hall on Saturday 29th January, with Kane headlining and support from Red Rum Club,

Also appearing on the bill will be newcomer Brooke Combe (who will appear at Neighbourhood Weekender next May) and 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Oldham, Seb Lowe.

Red Rum Club
Red Rum Club. Picture: Press/Gijsbert Hanekroot/Alamy Stock Photo

Miles Kane headlined Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 back in September, performing songs from his forthcoming album, Change The Show, as well as hits from his back-catalogue and acclaimed side-project, The Last Shadow Puppets,

Tickets for the new show go on sale at 9am on Friday 19th November from www.gigsandtours.com.

The next Neighbourhood Weekender will take place on 28th and 29th of May, with performances from Courteeners, Kasabian, Blossoms, DMA’S and many more.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now, available from www.gigsandtours.com.

Latest Videos

What have you always wanted to know about Sam Fender?

Sam Fender answers his most Googled questions!

Sam Fender

Who Are You? guests on The Chris Moyles Show

This week's Who Are You? guests were a blast from the past

Chris Moyles storms off the show after losing to James

Chris Moyles storms out after losing Happy Endings game to James
The Chris Moyles Show's funniest WhatsApp messages

Your Chris Moyles Show WhatsApp messages are something else

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adele reveals 30 album release date

Adele reveals weight loss was mainly about controlling "terrifying anxiety attacks"

News

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan announces new UK dates for 2022

Tom Grennan

Liam Gallagher at Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher has finished recording his third solo album

Liam Gallagher

Adele in her Easy On Me video

Adele’s One Night Only Oprah interview: How to watch in the UK

News

The cryptic lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

10 classic songs that don't mention the song title in the lyrics

Latest On Radio X

Nile Rodgers and Noel Gallagher

Nile Rodgers would love to work with Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher

The Stone Roses in 1989: Reni, John Squire, Ian Brown and Mani

You're a Stone Roses mega fan if you know 100% of these lyrics

The Stone Roses

Abba announce their Voyage album and tour.

ABBA Voyage: How to buy tickets to their digital tour

News

Kelly Jones speaks to Johnny Vaughan

Kelly Jones compares being a rock star now to 20 years ago

Stereophonics

Freddie Mercury in the Somebody To Love video, 1976

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Queen's Somebody To Love correct?

Quizzes

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders in 2018

Matt Helders reveals when Arctic Monkeys' new album will be released

Arctic Monkeys