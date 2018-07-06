Miles Kane Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates

The Scouse rocker has announced a string of dates to support his new Coup De Grace album.

Miles Kane has plotted UK tour dates for winter 2018.

The Inhaler rocker is set to support his third solo album, Coup De Grace, with gigs in the likes of Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich, Birmingham, Leeds, Hull, Newcastle, Bristol, Leicester, London, and Nottingham.

The string of dates will end with a gig in his hometown of Liverpool at the university's Mountford Hall

Watch his announcement video above.

Miles Kane recently surprised Arctic Monkeys fans when he joined them during their headline show at TRNSMT 2018.

Alex Turner and co made their made their exclusive UK festival appearance at the Glasgow Green event, playing an epic 20-track set, which included songs from throughout their career and their recent Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino album.

Watch them perform Favourite Worst Nightmare track, 505, in footage shared by sampeet97 here:

Arctic Monkeys > Every other band A post shared by SamPeet (@sampeet97) on Jul 2, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

Miles Kane's Coup De Grace album is set for release on 10 August 2018.

Watch him speak about the album here: