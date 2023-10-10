The Libertines tease new music and announcement this week

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have shared a snippet of themselves in Margate and teased an announcement for this Friday 13th October.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines have teased new material for this Friday 13th October.

The indie legends - made up of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, Paul Hassell and Gary Powell - have shared a clip of themselves on what looks like a video shoot with the caption: "13.10.23".

Watch the clip below:

The new visuals, which were interspersed with more classic images of the band, come alongside reports that the band are shooting a video for their upcoming single in Margate featuring the actor Geoff Bell.

The Isle Of Thanet News, who've shared snaps of the Green Street and His Dark Materials star outside the band's Albion Rooms hotel and bar, also revealed more details about their new music from The Boys In The Band.

(Geoff’s) working on something for our upcoming single, Run, Run, Run," Carl Barat revealed. "The album was recorded at the Albion Rooms and we’re shooting the videos in the town. It’s very exciting.”

The new music will mark the first new material since the band's 2015 Anthems for Doomed Youth album, which followed their 2002 Up The Bracket album and their self-titled LP, which was released in 2014.

Meanwhile, last year marked the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal debut, which we celebrated with a special programme on Radio X, hosted by Radio X's Sunta Templeton.