The Libertines' new album: What we know so far

The Libertines have teased more details about their forthcoming album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Don’t Look Back Into the Sun rockers have talked about their fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s Anthems For Doomed Youth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines have teased details about their long-awaited fourth album.

The Camden-based rockers have released three studio albums so far with their last effort, Anthems For Doomed Youth, released in 2015.

Now, talking about LP number four, the band have teased the record will have a “different energy”.

Find out everything we know about The Libs' new album so far, including when it's released and what it will sound like.

READ MORE: Biggest albums to look forward to in 2023

“It’s been quite productive. Just trying to write some new songs,” revealed Carl Barât to NME last month.

Meanwhile co-frontman Pete Doherty revealed in NME‘s In Conversation series: “We put a few new songs together, me and Carl.”

Barât added: “Now the four of us just have to learn and play them, and write a few more.

“Sonically, we want to do something we haven’t done before… I think we’ll be looking to do something with a different energy than before. But we’re not at that stage yet.”

READ MORE - Daniel Radcliffe: "I remain a devoted Libertines fan"

They also shared the details of a new track entitled Shiver, which Doherty says has “a sentimental hark back” to the likes of previous Libs tracks,The Delaney and Music When The Lights Go Out.

Barât agreed, adding: “Yeah, ‘Shiver’’s great. I was listening to that last night, actually.”

Meanwhile, drummer Gary Powell told NME back in August that his focus was on “forging forward” with the band’s fourth album although he said they weren’t going to reinvent the wheel.

“The good thing is everybody’s been writing,” Powell said. “Obviously, we’re not going to try and reinvent the wheel… but I think we can push the boat out a little more while still bringing something that has the same emotional integrity and dynamism that the audience craves when they come to a Libertines show.”

READ MORE: Pete Doherty posed as a fan on a Libertines fansite

The Libertines' new album is yet to have an official title or a release date, but watch this space.

This year saw The Libertines celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Up The Bracket, which was released on 14th October 2022.

To help mark the milestone, Global Player launched a podcast featuring exclusive interviews with the band.

Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines, hosted by Radio X’s Sunta Templeton, told the story of the era-defining debut album through interviews with Peter Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell.

Listen to the podcast episodes now on Global Player or watch the film below:

READ MORE: Carl Barât thought Pete Doherty was "the most contentious little b*****"