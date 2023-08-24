WATCH: Toby Tarrant takes on the Mega Breakfast Challenge!

24 August 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 24 August 2023, 17:03

WATCH: Toby Tarrant takes on the Mega Breakfast Challenge!

Can Toby beat Libertines man Pete Doherty's time of 19 minutes and 30 seconds in devouring "Kent's biggest breakfast"? Watch to find out!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2018, Pete Doherty of The Libertines made the news when he polished off the "Mega Breakfast" at Margate's famous Dalby Cafe. In 19 minutes and 30 seconds, the musician put away the following:

  • Four fried eggs x4
  • Four slices of bacon x4
  • Four sausages
  • One 1/4lb beefburger
  • Hash browns
  • Mushrooms
  • Onion rings
  • Bubble & squeak
  • Beans
  • Chips
  • Two slices of bread
  • ...and a Yazoo milkshake!
Pete Doherty, when he took on the Dalby Cafe Mega Breakfast Challenge in 2018
Pete Doherty, when he took on the Dalby Cafe Mega Breakfast Challenge in 2018. Picture: Dalby Cafe/Instagram

To mark the fifth anniversary of this Great Rock Moment, Radio X's Toby Tarrant is taking on the Dalby Cafe Mega Breakfast Challenge... live on air. Will he clear his plate in less than 20 minutes, while still broadcasting? Watch and find out...

Toby Tarrant sits in for Chris Moyles on Radio X this week - catch up with the latest shows at Global Player!

