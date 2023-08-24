On Air Now
24 August 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 24 August 2023, 17:03
WATCH: Toby Tarrant takes on the Mega Breakfast Challenge!
Can Toby beat Libertines man Pete Doherty's time of 19 minutes and 30 seconds in devouring "Kent's biggest breakfast"? Watch to find out!
In 2018, Pete Doherty of The Libertines made the news when he polished off the "Mega Breakfast" at Margate's famous Dalby Cafe. In 19 minutes and 30 seconds, the musician put away the following:
To mark the fifth anniversary of this Great Rock Moment, Radio X's Toby Tarrant is taking on the Dalby Cafe Mega Breakfast Challenge... live on air. Will he clear his plate in less than 20 minutes, while still broadcasting? Watch and find out...