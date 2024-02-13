The Libertines react to Homer Simpson AI version of Don't Look Back Into The Sun

The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Carl Barât and The Simpsons character Homer Simpson. Picture: 1. Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty 2. Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines have shared a clip of Pete Doherty and Carl Barât reacting to Homer's take on their classic track.

The Libertines have reacted to an interesting AI version, which sees Homer Simpson sing of one of their biggest tracks.

In a reel shared on Instagram this week, Pete Doherty and Carl Barât can be seen playing pool when a pal starts playing their 2003 single.

The rockers are amused by the take on the song, which Doherty remarks at the instrumental is "just like the record," but once the vocals kick in he asks: "Who’s remixed this then?!” he says, between laughs. “It’s The Simpsons?"

It's not the first AI track to come from the famous Simpsons character, whose voice has been lent to everything from Arctic Monkeys' to Limp Bizkit.

Watch the iconic Simpsons patriarch cover Arctic Monkeys' R U Mine? single:

Hear Homer's take on Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic Scar Tissue:

Last week saw The Libertines announce a headline show at On The Beach Brighton this summer.

The Run, Run, Run rockers will support their forthcoming album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on Brighton Seafront on Sunday 28th July 2024 on Brighton Seafront, with support from special guests The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling.

The Libertines will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 28th July 2024. Picture: Press

Pre-sale tickets for The Libertines at On The Beach Brighton will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 13th February 2024 before going on General Sale at 10am on Wednesday 14th February 2024 via www.thelibertinesbrighton.com.