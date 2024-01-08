Pete Doherty's son Astile responds to Liam Gallagher tribute act reports

Pete Doherty, his son Astile and Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 3. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

The son of The Libertines rocker confirms he did play a show as the Oasis frontman, but he probably won't do it again.

Astile Doherty has spoken out following his Liam Gallagher tribute act performance.

Last week, it was reported that the son of Pete Doherty and Lisa Moorish was set to play a gig as the former Oasis rocker, who is the father to his half-sister Molly.

The news first broke when an advertisement for the event, which took place at The Boatyard Restuarant in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex read was shared on Facebook, with the caption: "BE HERE NOW Friday night. Astile Doherty sings Liam Gallagher Bar open from 6pm. Book online or just pop in for Book online or just pop in for a drink".

The press were quick to note Astile's choice of tribute artist, given his interesting familial relations, but now the actor has uploaded a video to give his own side of the story.

Taking to his YouTube channel Astile Doherty Productions, he began: "I want to talk about my tribute act. There's been a few articles about it, some speculations and assumptions about what it meant, what it's for, what it meant for the future and I just want to clear up everything I read in that article and evaluate the truth from the lie."

He continued: "So did I do a Liam Gallagher act? Yes. Is my half sister Molly Moorish? Yes. Is my father Peter Doherty? Well, yeah. Is this me launching some kind of career as a Liam Gallagher tribute? Hell no."

Revealing why he chose to put on the performance and what occurred on the night itself, he added: "The simple answer is [...] I like Oasis, my friends like Oasis, the people I work with like Oasis. I enjoy singing, I like to consider myself a bit of a singer".

He went on: "I do plan on uploading the audio of the night. It isn't very high quality, but you get kind of an idea of what it was like. It was a very nice, cute intimate show with my friends, my coworkers and my family and I'm glad everyone who was there had a great time.

"I finished on Champagne Supernova. Everyone was waving their hands. I kinda just did it because I wanted to."

Going on to talk about his rock star ties, he said: "It really is as simple as this: My sister and her relationship with her father is her business. My relationship with Liam Gallagher- well I haven't seen the guy in four and a half years. I hung out with him for a little bit. He was a really nice guy. We got along fine."

He added: "At the end of the day, it's my sister's dad and it's not for me to intrude on that. It's not fair and I wouldn't want to."

"I'm as average as the next person," he explained. "Except that I just happen to be related to all these people. If I wasn't related to all these people, I don't doubt that I would be a fan of all these people and I probably still would have done something like this."

Discussing his plans for the future he revealed: "I really want to focus on my own career and do my own stuff. You could say this was a stepping sto[n]e. I wanted to prove I could get something like this done and now I want to prove I can get something else done if that makes sense."

Astile also hit out at internet speculation about the relationship between his mother and the two rockstars and suggested it was all in the past.

"In regards to my mum's relationship with Mr. Gallagher and my dad and stuff like that, it's just completely unrelated to all of this. It's the past. The past is the past. The future is the future and the now is now more importantly."

Ending his video, the 20 something maintained that he does like Liam Gallagher and he was playing him as more of a character.

He explained: "It's important to remember I am an actor. I was playing a character, you know. Liam Glalagher regardless what you think of him is quite a funny character. People like him for different reasons, people dislike him for different reasons. I like him. I think he's funny and I wanted to do a performance as him and that's exactly what I did.

"Again. I am an actor. That is what I do. I embody characters and I play them. One minute I'm this awkward, geeky, slightly posh English fella from London, the next I'm this more aggressive, loud, shouty, singing, tambourine shaking, head-smacking Mancunian trash-talker on stage. And I really really enjoyed it. It was very very fun, although my throat is f***ing killing me afterwards. I don't know how how he's done that for the last 30 years.

"Now I'm going to start singing in my own voice. I'm going to start being myself and I'm going to start doing stuff that's new to me."