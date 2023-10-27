Pete Doherty on documentary: “I don’t think I’ll be able to watch it again”

Peter Doherty at the Stranger in my own Skin premiere at Zurich Film Festival. Picture: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for ZFF

Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin was filmed and directed by Doherty's wife and The Puta Madres musician Katia deVidas.

Pete Doherty has opened up about the forthcoming documentary on his life and revealed he doesn't think he'll be able to watch it again.

The Libertines rocker is the subject of Stranger In My Own Skin, which was filmed and directed by his wife and The Puta Madres musician Katia deVidas and focuses on his past drug abuse.

Speaking about the "quite heavy" to watch film with NME, he admitted: "It’s quite heavy watching a lot of that stuff, but it is a different time. The fuzz, forcefield and camouflage of the drugs I was taking at the time meant that I wasn’t arsed about what people thought or how I looked."

Asked whether the film is “drawing the curtain over that part of your life”, Doherty added: “Yeah, I still feel really connected to that fella up there on the screen. I can see it’s me, but I don’t think I’ll be able to watch it again, to be honest.”

Speaking of deVidas, who shot over 200 hours of intimate, never-before-scene footage for the film, he gushed: "I’m really happy for Katia, really. It’s been finished for quite a while. I just hope the world gives her the credit she’s due.

“Now we’re thinking about the next project for her. She wants to do a fiction film. Hopefully if this does well and she can get the money together for the next project, it’ll be amazing. I’ll just be made up for her.”

Pete Doherty and Katia deVidas at the 19th Zurich Film Festival. Picture: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for ZFF

A synopsis for the documentary reads: "A documentary on the life of English rock star Peter Doherty, and his struggle with addiction to hard drugs. Director and musician Katia deVidas, who is also Peter Doherty's partner, filmed the artist over a period of 10 years. Now, this raw and intimate material is the source for the 90-minute film documenting the Libertines singer-lyricist’s descent into hell just as his popularity was peaking. Through the artist's own words and emotions, we experience Doherty’s courageous, and often poetic fight to overcome his demons."

Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin is set for release on 9th November in participating cinemas.