The Libertines unveil raucous Oh S*** single

The Libertines have shared their latest single. Picture: Ed Cooke/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The rockers have shared the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The Libertines have shared a new single dubbed "quite possibly the most Libertines single ever".

The indie earworm, entitled Oh S*** is taken from their long-awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, which is released on 5th April 2024.

Listen to it below:

Oh Shit

Written by Peter Doherty and Carl Barât, Oh S*** is the fourth single to be taken from the record, following previously released tracks Run, Run, Run, Night of The Hunter and Shiver- the video for which sees the band (completed by John Hassall and Gary Powell) take part in a funeral procession for a Pearly King.

The Libertines - Shiver

Meanwhile, the Libertines are set to embark on UK and Ireland dates for 2024.

Their shows will kick off on Monday 23rd September at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre and will see the band go back to their roots with three consecutive dates at London's Roundhouse - with the third date at the iconic Camden venue added on 1st November due to popular demand.

See The Libertines' latest live dates below:

The Libertines' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

Monday 23rd September 2024: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Tuesday 24th September 2024: Belfast The Telegraph Building

Thursday 3rd October 2024: Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday 4th October 2024: Norwich UEA

Saturday 5th October 2024: Cambridge The Corn Exchange

Monday 7th October 2024: Cardiff Great Hall

Tuesday 8th October 2024: Bristol O2 Academy

Thursday 17th October 2024: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom - NEW DATE - SOLD OUT

Friday 18th October 2024: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Saturday 19th October 2024: Liverpool Mountford Hall

Monday 21st October 2024: Nottingham Rock City

Tuesday 22nd October 2024: Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday 30th October 2024: London Roundhouse

Thursday 31st October 2024: London Roundhouse

Friday 1st November 2024: London Roundhouse - NEW DATE ADDED

Monday 4th October 2024: Sheffield The Octagon

Tuesday 5th October 2024: Newcastle NX

Thursday 7th October 2024: Manchester Albert Hall

Friday 8th November 2024: Manchester Albert Hall - NEW DATE ADDED

The Libertines - Run Run Run

As previously announced by Radio X, The Libertines will headline On The Beach Brighton on Sunday, July 28th.

They'll be joined The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers, The Big Moon, The Futureheads and Chappaqua Wrestling.

The full line-up of additional artists for the Libertines show is to be announced soon.

The Libertines will play On The Beach in Brighton on Sunday 28th July 2024. Picture: On The Beach/Press

"There's something about the sea," Doherty told Radio X when asked about playing on Brighton beach for the first time. "There's a calling to it. We're an island nation, aren't we?"

Turning to his Libertines colleague, Pete recalled: "Do you remember the times in Camden, at the end of the night, it'd be two or three in the morning, when we were like 18, 19, and I had my little van? One time we drove down to Brighton."

Barât replied: "There's always that sort of innate attraction to those bodies of water."

The Libertines to headline On The Beach Brighton 2024

The show is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on a special stage on the world-famous beach, with The Kooks already confirmed to play on Sunday 21st July.