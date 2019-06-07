Carl Barât: "Dates are in the diary" to make The Libertines' fourth album

The Libertines rocker has revealed the band are primed to write and record the follow-up to 2015's Anthems for Doomed Youth.

Carl Barât has revealed that The Libertines have booked studio time to create their new album.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers last released an record in 2015 with Anthems For Doomed Youth, but the rocker says they have some "stuff up (their) sleeves" for its follow-up.

Asked if the band has stuff up their sleeve for the new record, Barât replied: "We very much don't want to rely on having stuff up our sleeves, but we've got some stuff up our sleeves, don't worry about it."

He added: "We've been down and done a few writing sessions already and we're going to sort of bed in and do something..."

Meanwhile, Barât has announced special London acoustic shows with his bandmate Pete Doherty.

The duo have confirmed two dates at London's Hackney Empire from 5-6 September as part of the Somewhere Festival and tickets are on sale now.

Barât said of the news: "It’s been a long old while since Peter and I have done anything like this, we are both really excited by the prospect, and I’m sure there will be a few surprises. It will be a right old night, at what is one of our favourite venues."

Doherty has also appeared on a podcast recently, where he talked frankly about everything from Libertines early days to his relationship with drugs.

The Can't Stand Me Now rocker also revealed why he refused to listen to Arctic Monkeys when they were starting out, and explained the story behind his pre-fame TV appearance, queuing for Oasis album Be Here Now.

Speaking on Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast, he revealed: "I wanna clear this one up. I was working in the Trocadero centre demonstrating wind-up frogs and I knew that there was something going on 'cause I saw TV cameras and photographers and there was a giant cardboard cut-out of Noel and Liam, so I went down there.

"I just wanted to get on the telly. Joined the queue, grabbed the cardboard cutouts, was doing these stupid 'please photograph me' things, jumping on the back of an open top bus with these cardboard cut-outs and then the next morning running to the newsagents thinking I was gonna be on the front of the newspaper with these cardboard cut-outs.."

He added: "I wasn’t queuing for an Oasis album. My sister was a big Oasis fan, and I later tuned into them and decided they were brilliant, but at the time I was far more interested in getting photographed on the back of a bus with a cardboard cut-out."

