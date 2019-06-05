The Libertines' Pete Doherty & Carl Barât announce special London acoustic shows: How to buy tickets

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât of The Libertines perform at the Hoping For Palestine. Picture: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Redferns

The Don't Look Back Into the Sun rockers' have confirmed two dates in September as part of Somewhere Festival. Find out how to get tickets.

Pete Doherty and Carl Barât have announced two special acoustic shows for Autumn 2019.

The Libertines singers have confirmed two dates at London's Hackney Empire from 5-6 September as part of the Somewhere Festival.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 7 June from 10am.

Peter and I are convening for two very rare acoustic shows at London’s Hackney Empire on Thursday 5th September and Friday 6th September, as part of Somewhere Festival. Tickets are available at 10:00am this Friday. pic.twitter.com/FlUAGRDMhv — Carl Barat (@carlbaratmusic) June 5, 2019

Barât said of the news: "It’s been a long old while since Peter and I have done anything like this, we are both really excited by the prospect, and I’m sure there will be a few surprises. It will be a right old night, at what is one of our favourite venues."

It’s been a long old while since Peter and I have done anything like this, we are both really excited by the prospect, and I’m sure there will be a few surprises. It will be a right old night, at what is one of our favourite venues. — Carl Barat (@carlbaratmusic) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Pete Doherty has recently revealed the truth behind his pre-fame TV appearance queuing for Oasis's Be Here Now album.

Speaking on Phil Taggart’s Slacker Podcast, he revealed: "I wanna clear this one up. I was working in the Trocadero centre demonstrating wind-up frogs and I knew that there was something going on 'cause I saw TV cameras and photographers and there was a giant cardboard cut-out of Noel and Liam, so I went down there.

"I just wanted to get on the telly. Joined the queue, grabbed the cardboard cutouts, was doing these stupid 'please photograph me' things, jumping on the back of an open top bus with these cardboard cut-outs and then the next morning running to the newsagents thinking I was gonna be on the front of the newspaper with these cardboard cut-outs.."

He added: "I wasn’t queuing for an Oasis album. My sister was a big Oasis fan, and I later tuned into them and decided they were brilliant, but at the time I was far more interested in getting photographed on the back of a bus with a cardboard cut-out."

When asked about the line he came out with, in which he said: "I subscribe to the Umberto Eco view that Noel Gallagher’s a poet and Liam’s a town crier," Doherty said: "What a belter!"

See Doherty's first TV moment below:

Watch Doherty sing his track with The Puta Madres, Paradise Is Under Your Nose:

Take our Libertines quiz: