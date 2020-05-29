"Love you long time": Liam Gallagher wishes brother Noel Happy Birthday

The former Oasis frontman has reached out to his estranged brother and ex-bandmate during lockdown to mark his 53rd birthday.

Liam Gallagher has reached out to his brother Noel on his 53rd birthday.

The former Oasis frontman and his sibling are often involved in a bitter war of words, but Liam has seemed to call somewhat of a truce to tell his brother he loves him.

Taking to Twitter today (29 May 2020) he wrote: "Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x".

Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2020

It's not the first time Shockwave singer has shown his softer side this week. He also reached out to his sometime rival Robbie Williams to send his support over family issues.

He wrote on Twitter: "Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x".

Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your famiky stay cool and in tune LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 27, 2020

And it looks like Robbie Williams appreciated the kind words, responding: "Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob"

Brother.that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you .Your fan rob ❤️ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) May 27, 2020

Gallagher may have been referring to the William's father Pete Conway opening up about his battle with Parkinson's recently.

According to Stoke on Trent Live, the 70-year-old entertainer said of his diagnosis: "A lot of people close to me didn’t even know I had it. I was diagnosed three years ago and, to be honest, I knew it was coming on. It was just one of those things."

He added: "The symptoms come and go, it’s just a bit of a nuisance more than anything. Rob mentioned it in an interview last week, but I’ve had it for a long time and I’m just carrying on as normal.“It’s not a secret and it was going to come out at some point - I just put up with it really."

