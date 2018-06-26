Why Liam Gallagher Doesn't Think The C-Word Is Offensive...

26 June 2018, 13:40

Liam Gallagher 2017
Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has defended his liberal use of the expletive after calling Freddie Mercury a "goofy c***".

Liam Gallagher has doesn't know why people are so offended by the use of the c-word.

Taking to Twitter this week, the former Oasis frontman joked: "I don't know why people get offended by the word cunt I get called a good looking cunt everyday don't hear me crying as you were LGx".

His tweet came after he laughed off reports about him hitting an "all time low" with his comments about the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Replying to a tweet which, according to the Daily Star, read: "Freddie Mercury - Bohemian Rhapsody. Liam Gallagher - Songbird," the rocker replied: "Fuck him the goofy cunt."

Gallagher later went on to Twitter and remained unapologetic, adding: "...it's a good job there's 24 hours in a day as you'll get over it LG x".

See his full tweet here:

The Queen frontman isn't the only muscian Gallagher appears to have taken aim at recently, also telling his followers he was "pissing" himself listening to Jeff Buckley's iconic Grace album and about to hang himself because Coldplay were on.

Watch Gallagher perform Live Forever with Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester Concert:

Meanwhile, the Manchester rocker is set to play a headline show at Finsbury Park this Friday (29 June).

The Paper Crown singer will play the outdoor gig in the heart of north London with support from the likes of Wolf Alice, Twisted Wheel, DMA's, The Sherlocks and Trampolene.

See the line-up below:

