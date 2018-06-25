Liam Gallagher Laughs Off His Freddie Mercury Comments

Liam Gallagher and Freddie Mercury. Picture: Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman was slammed for calling the late icon a "goofy c***" on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has responded to reports he critcised Queen's Freddie Mercury.

The Oasis rocker came under fire for mocking the late icon, who died in 1991 from AIDS, after responding to comments from a follower who compared their writing skills.

Responding to a tweet which, according to the Daily Star, read: "Freddie Mercury - Bohemian Rhapsody. Liam Gallagher - Songbird," the rocker replied: "Fuck him the goofy cunt."

Now, appearing to slam the media who reported his words as an "all time low," Gallagher has taken to Twitter once more.

Defiantly laughing off the story, the Wall Of Glass singer apologised mockingly adding: ...it's a good job there's 24 hours in a day as you'll get over it LG x".

See his full tweet below:

So I wake up to news that I hit another and I mean another all time low after my vile and I mean vile outburst outburst did somebody say outburst about Fred mercy I'm sooooooo sorry if I upset anybody it's a good job there's 24 hours in a day as you'll get over it LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 25, 2018

The Queen frontman isn't the only late muscian Gallagher appears to have takenn aim at recently, also telling his followers he was "pissing" himself listening to Jeff Buckley's iconic Grace album.

Listening to this grace by Jeff Buckley ha ha pissing myself we are casuals LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2018

The outspoken rocker didn't stop there, also telling his fans he was "off to hang" himself after being forced to listen to Coldplay.

Rite Coldplay are on now I'm of to hang myself wgat the fuck is up wit these people cmon people were making it now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2018

The Coldplay comments may come as a surprise after Liam appeared to bury the hachet with Chris Martin when they performed together at the One Love Manchester concert.

Just last year Gallagher did a complete u-turn on Coldplay and their frontman, saying he thought they sounded "fucking really good".

Speaking about his One Love Manchester appearance during an interview at The Netherlands' Pink Pop festival, he said: "They've never sounded so good have they, Coldplay?

"I was like that: 'Fucking hell you sound good man. I take back everything I've ever said about you. You sound fucking really good.'"

Asked if there was a risk he'd now be closely affiliated with the band, the Wall Of Glass singer replied: "I don't mind. Listen man. They're all right man. Chris is cool."

