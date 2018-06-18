WATCH: Liam Gallagher Fan Gets Stark Naked At Dublin Gig

Liam Gallagher at Parklife Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Andy Hughes

The gig-goer was spotted getting over-excited at the former Oasis frontman's Irish gig last Friday.

A Liam Gallagher fan was captured enjoying himself by being completely naked at a recent gig.

The Manchester legend played an outdoor show at Dublin's Malahide Castle on Friday (15 June), where he surprised fans by playing rare Oasis tracks including Bring It On Down, b-side Listen Up and Whatever for the first time solo.

But one fan seemed more excited than everyone else, and chose to show it by standing on his mates' shoulders completely starkers.

And because it's 2018, someone obviously captioned the magic moment.

WARNING: THIS CLIP CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT WHICH MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR SOME VIEWERS.

See the extremely NSFW clip here.

Watch Liam Gallagher play Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever at Glastonbury 2017:

Whether or not Gallagher spotted the prankster, the Wall Of Glass singer took to Twitter to applaud the Dublin crowd for being "insane".

Thanx Dublin you lot were insane see you nxt year some time as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 16, 2018

See Liam Gallagher's Dublin setlist here:

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

2. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

3. Greedy Soul

4. Wall of Glass

5. Bold

6. Paper Crown

7. Bring It on Down (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo)

8. Listen Up (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo)

9. Slide Away (Oasis song)

10. I’ve All I Need

11. You Better Run

12. Whatever (Oasis song) (First time Liam solo)

Encore

13. Supersonic (Oasis song)

14. Some Might Say (Oasis song)

15. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

16. Live Forever (Oasis song)

17. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Meanwhile, Fran Healy has revealed how he once made Liam Gallagher cry.

As the NME reports, the Travis frontman recalled a story about the former Oasis frontman during their show at London's Festival Hall on Tuesday (12 June), while introducing their song Luv.

Speaking to the crowd at the 2,500 capacity venue, he explained: “We supported Oasis on the Be Here Now Tour in 1997, and it was like supporting The Rolling Stones they were so big back then".

Healy added: "I was walking backstage and Liam Gallagher was sat there in his round shades and he goes, ‘You come here’. So I went over and he goes, ‘Play me a song’.”

The Driftwood singer continued: “I was really nervous and I just picked up my guitar and started playing this next song. I couldn’t even look at him I was so nervous.

"When I finished playing the song I looked up and there were tears streaming down his face.”