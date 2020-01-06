Liam Gallagher wants to release unheard song The World's In Need

The former Oasis rocker has told fans he's thinking of releasing the previously unheard track, which he wrote last year.

Liam Gallagher is thinking about dropping an unheard track entitled The World's In Need.

The Oasis frontman took to Twitter on Sunday night (5 January), to talk about the song he wrote last year, saying: "I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need -/:;(£)( might have to release it doesn't matter if it's out of tune as it's true c'mon you know LG x".

I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need -/:;(£)( might have to release it doesn’t matter if it’s out of tune as it’s true c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 5, 2020

The 47-year-old rocker then shared some of the lyrics to the track, and when a fan asked if it was like his Oasis ballad Songbird, he responded: "No it sounds like [The Who's] My Generation".

It’s calling me it’s calling you listen up let’s get to you know I need a sign for peace of mind the worlds in need send gods speed c’mon you know LFUKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 5, 2020

No it sounds like my generation — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 5, 2020

And when a Twitter user suggested his rival brother - who he has been at loggerheads with since the band split 2009 - he quipped: "He'd ruin it."



He’d ruin it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 5, 2020

Gallagher is set for a busy 2020 and already seems to be sticking to his New Years Resolution.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what his "new year's goal" is, the Shockwave singer simply replied: "To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old".

To keep grafting and giving the people what they want young and old — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2019

Looks like he's sticking to the plan, as the Wall of Glass singer is set for an epic headline homecoming show at Heaton Park on Saturday 12 June.

The Once singer is also confirmed to headline several British festivals, including Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Latitude Festival, and Belfast Vital 2020.

