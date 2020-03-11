Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City v Arsenal being postponed due to coronavirus

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to share his views on the match being cancelled due to fears of the virus.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal being postponed.

The former Oasis frontman is a known for being a life-long supporter of Man City, so it was no surprise to see him speak out about the cancellation of today's game on his favourite social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "So the city v arsenal game cancelled just as well eh as arsenal were gonna get BUST up ha ha c’mon you know LG x".

The match was postponed as a "precautionary measure" after several Arsenal players were into self-isolation after coming into contact with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (10 March).

According to the BBC, the football team declared that Marinakis, 52, met several of their players when they hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match last fortnight.

Meanwhile, there's not much chance of seeing Liam Gallagher at The Etihad stadium anytime soon.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Shockwave singer revealed that he felt like going to watch his team at their home grounf was like going to the "opera".

"I don’t go and watch them anymore. I don’t really like the Etihad," he told NME. "I don’t dig it man, it’s like going and watching the fucking opera"

The Once singer explained: "The last time I seen City I got told to be quiet by some fucking dougnut who was too busy looking at his menu. I was jumping up and down and he went, ‘Can you be fucking quiet?’

'It must have been interfering, like messing with his brain; he didn’t know whether to have the prawns or the fucking caviar."

