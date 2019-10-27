Liam Gallagher reveals title of third album will be Come On You Know

The former Oasis frontman has talked about his "pure positive" follow-up to this year's solo album Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his third album will be called Come On You Know.

The former Oasis rocker only released his second solo album Why Me? Why Not, in September this year and has now revealed he's already got the title for his follow-up in the bag.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: "Yeah. The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive.

"Right legit.

"As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

Asked if the name was inspired by a paining like his latest record - which is named after two pieces of art given to him by idol John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono - he quipped: "I probably had a bit of something ...

"Come on you know!"

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, earlier this week Gallagher hit back at reports he's being "erased" out of Oasis history.

The former frontman of the Manchester band took to Twitter this Wednesday (24 October) 2019, to write: "Erased im unraseble unlike you scum boy you’ll be on the dole nxt year LG forever x"

Erased im unraseble unlike you scum boy you’ll be on the dole nxt year LG forever x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 23, 2019

It appears the Manchester legend was responding to an article on The Sun, which was entitled "BE HERE NOWT Liam Gallagher erased from Oasis’ history as Noel is honoured with top songwriting gong at BMI Awards".

The story detailed how the video clip at the awards ceremony barely showed the Oasis frontman as they showcased his estranged brother's long career, which included his time as a solo artist with his High Flying Birds.

However it's not the first time Liam has appeared to slam his brother and discuss the idea of them reconciling on Twitter this week.

On Tuesday (22 October) the Shockwave single argued that Noel was "desperate" for them to patch things up but his wife Sara McDonald won't let him.

Liam is currently is set to embark on his UK headline tour next month.

Miles Kane will support the Manchester legend on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while Aussie outfit DMA's will join Gallagher on the other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates