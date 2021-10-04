Liam Gallagher: Song on new album is dedicated Noel

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles that a song entitled I Wish I Had More Power is dedicated to his estranged brother.

Liam Gallagher has shared the details of his third studio album and revealed it includes a song dedicated to his brother Noel.

Last week saw the Oasis rocker confirm his new record, entitled C'mon You Know, would be released on 27 May 2022 and he told Radio X what to expect from it.

"This next single is going to be called Better Days and it's full of sunshine," he told Chris Moyles. "And then there's another one I Wish I Had More Power and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely."

It's not the first time Gallagher has dedicated a song to his brother, with Paper Crown from his debut, As You Were and The River from his follow up album Why Me? Why Not. both being dedicated to Noel.

Meanwhile, Liam also revealed he's set to play a huge gig at Knebworth Park on 4 June next year.

The Mancunian will play a headline show at the venue that played host to Oasis' historic gigs, with a line-up that also features Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Liam Gallagher recalled his brother Noel's famous statement during the original Oasis shows at Knebworth in 1996: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

He went on: "The young folk want it. They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

The show will mark the biggest of Liam’s solo career to date and will fall across the extended Bank Holiday weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which sees the nation mark the Monarch's 70 year reign between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June.

"We've got a long bank holiday," said the rocker, "So people have plenty of time to recover from it."

Tickets go on general sale at 9am (BST) on Friday 8 October at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth. VIP and Camping packages are available.

