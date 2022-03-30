Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson's Tesco fight trial begins

Ringo Starr's grandson Sonny, Liam Gallagher's son Gene and their friend Noah Ponte stand trial this week. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett//Getty Images for UGG/Getty Images for REALISATION PAR

Gene Gallagher, Sonny Starkey and their friend Noah Ponte are standing trial for an incident which occurred in 2019.

Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson are set to stand trial today (30th March).

Gene Gallagher who the Oasis rocker shares with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, Sonny Starkey and model Noah Ponte are accused of allegedly assaulting shop staff at a Tesco store in Hampstead in May 2019.

Last year saw all defendants plead not guilty to the charges put to them and they remained on bail.

The trail, which is held at Wood Green Crown Court, was set to take place on 28th March 2022, but was held back due to backlogs in court.

According to the Daily Mail, Prosecuter Alexander Agbamu told a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday: "The original plan was that we would be starting a trial today.

"We were informed on Friday that in fact because the court has been overrun with cases, we can start this trial on Wednesday."

As reported by the outlet, all defendants had pled not guilty to the following counts:

Count 1: Noah Ponte is charged with theft, which relates to stealing a can of alcohol from Tesco Express.

Count 2: Noah Ponte and Sonny Starkey are charged with assault by beating, the shop worker Hiran Rajput.

Count 3: Noah Ponte is accused of racially aggravated assault by beating Shium Patel based on his Indian race.

Count 4: Gene Gallagher is accused of racially aggravated assault by beating Hiran Rajput on the base of his Indian race.

Count 5: Sonny Starkey is charged with assault by beating Shium Patel.

Count 6: Gallagher, Starkey and Ponte are charged with affray, the particulars of which causing unlawful violence towards another which would cause a person of reasonable firmness to be afraid for their safety.