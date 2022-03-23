Liam Gallagher to shoot new video on "roof up North" this week

Liam Gallagher 2022. Picture: Gregg Williams/Press

The former Oasis man will be among the people on Thursday to shoot his new clip.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he will be shooting his new video on a rooftop "up north" this week.

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon (23rd March), the former Oasis frontman announced:

"Doing a video shoot up NORTH tmoz for new single," he said.

"We’re gonna be on a roof so keep your Roy Kinnears pealed for the sound of the summer. C'Mon You Know"

Gallagher is readying the release of his third solo album C'Mon You Know and the hot rumour is that the next single will be the title track, as fans claim the song briefly appeared on Apple Music earlier this week.

C'Mon You Know is due for release on 27th May - the same day that a special live album Down By The River Thames is also released, which will include the singer's live set from December 2020.

Liam Gallagher - Down By The River Thames Biblical. Liam Gallagher's 2020 'Down By The River Thames' comes to streaming services and physical formats on 27.5.22 🛳 Pre-order / pre-save: https://www.liamgallagher.com/ Posted by Warner Records UK on Thursday, March 17, 2022

This will kick off a busy week for Liam - he will play Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 1st June, followed by two massive shows at Knebworth House on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June.