Liam Gallagher to shoot new video on "roof up North" this week

23 March 2022, 16:13 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 16:14

Liam Gallagher 2022
Liam Gallagher 2022. Picture: Gregg Williams/Press

The former Oasis man will be among the people on Thursday to shoot his new clip.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he will be shooting his new video on a rooftop "up north" this week.

In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon (23rd March), the former Oasis frontman announced:

"Doing a video shoot up NORTH tmoz for new single," he said.

"We’re gonna be on a roof so keep your Roy Kinnears pealed for the sound of the summer. C'Mon You Know"

Gallagher is readying the release of his third solo album C'Mon You Know and the hot rumour is that the next single will be the title track, as fans claim the song briefly appeared on Apple Music earlier this week.

C'Mon You Know is due for release on 27th May - the same day that a special live album Down By The River Thames is also released, which will include the singer's live set from December 2020.

Liam Gallagher - Down By The River Thames

Biblical. Liam Gallagher's 2020 'Down By The River Thames' comes to streaming services and physical formats on 27.5.22 🛳 Pre-order / pre-save: https://www.liamgallagher.com/

Posted by Warner Records UK on Thursday, March 17, 2022

This will kick off a busy week for Liam - he will play Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 1st June, followed by two massive shows at Knebworth House on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June.

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis at Knebworth, 10 August 1996

What did Oasis play at Knebworth in 1996?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Liam Gallagher at Benicassim 2009; Noel Gallagher at Melt! Festival 2009

The last song Liam and Noel Gallagher performed together

Oasis

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know 100% of Little By Little

Quizzes