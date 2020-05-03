Liam Gallagher shocks fans when asked to choose the best Oasis guitarist

The former Oasis frontman was asked the question on Twitter and surprised his loyal followers with his response.

Liam Gallagher has showed he can be decisive when answering fan questions on Twitter. The former Oasis rocker is known for his upfront and no nonsense responses and this week was no different.

However when, one of his loyal followers asked who he thought was the best guitarist in the Manchester band, he replied: "Gem n andy are great guitarist both different but both great".

When a fan was surprised he didn't choose Bonehead, he responded: "Boneheads great as well there all different I was on about lead mainly".

Liam's diplomacy was a surprise considering his close bond with Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who still joins him on stage during his solo gigs to perform classic Oasis tracks.

Liam has also been outspoken this week about his brother's decision to release Oasis demo Don't Stop...

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (30 April) morning he wrote: "Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x"

He added: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x"

