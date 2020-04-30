Liam Gallagher reacts to brother Noel's Oasis Don't Stop... demo release

30 April 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 10:50

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has slammed his brother's decision to release old demos without himself singing and Bonehead on guitar.

Liam Gallagher has responded to his brother Noel's choice to release an old Oasis demo without himself on it.

This week saw Noel treat fans of the Manchester band by sharing the audio to Don't Stop... which he found among his blank CDs in lockdown.

However, Liam has slammed the release, suggesting it's boring and pointless without him in it.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (30 April) morning he wrote: "Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x"

He added: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x"

See the Shockwave singer's stream of tweets on the subject below:

READ MORE: Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song

Listen to Oasis demo for Don't Stop.... here:

Previously revealing that he found the track this week, Noel explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

The This Is The Place rocker added: "I know some of you love this tune so we thought we'd put it 'out there' for you to enjoy/argue over."It'll be up on the internet from midnight.The song is called: 'Don't Stop...'

"Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss.

"You're welcome by the way."

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

