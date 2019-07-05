Liam Gallagher sends love and light to fans who are "in a bad place"

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has reached out to his followers on Twitter with kind words for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Liam Gallagher has reached out to his followers on Twitter who may be struggling with their mental health.

The former Oasis frontman took to the social media platform this week to share a heartfelt message, which read: "Im sending LOVE n LIGHT to all those people who are in a bad place at the moment and feel like there is no way out HUGS n KISSES LG x"

Im sending LOVE n LIGHT to all those people who are in a bad place at the moment and feel like there is no way out HUGS n KISSES LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2019

The warm words come after the Shockwave rocker apologised to his mother Peggy and his niece Anaïs.

After his estranged brother Noel shared what appeared to be a message from the Wonderwall singer to the model, which read: "Tell your step Mam to be very careful," Liam responded with a public apology online.

The Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x".

READ MORE: The Oasis split - Get the full story of the Gallagher brother feud here...

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website. www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.ukWorried about someone?

Click here: https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/

