Liam Gallagher Bee Sculpture Set For Manchester Art Trail

Liam Gallagher signs his Rock 'N' Roll Bee deisgned for Manchester's Bee in the City art trail. Picture: Press

The artwork, which was inspired by the Oasis legend, makes up a group of 100 bee designs based on the city's biggest icons.

A Rock 'N' Roll Bee inspired by Liam Gallagher has been unveiled.

The 1.8 metre high statue is one of 100 sculptures painted by various artists, which will form a public art trail across Manchester.

See the Rock 'N' Roll Bee in all its glory:

Liam Gallagher's Rock 'N' Roll Bee Sculpture. Picture: Press/Marie-Clare Scott

The trail, named Bee in the City, also features designs inspired by other Manchester legends such as MCFC Bee, Hac’Bee’Enda, I Wanna Bee Adored and many more.

At the end of the summer-long event, the Bees will be auctioned off to raise money for the Lord Mayor's We Love Manchester charity. which works to improve the lives and life chances of people in Manchester.

The event is organised by Wild in Art, in partnership with Manchester City Council, and is part of the city’s official recovery strategy.

Liam Gallagher played Parklife Festival last weekend, where he paid tribute to his hometown one year on from the Manchester Arena attack.

The Wall Of Glass singer also dedicated Oasis's Live Forever anthem to the victims on the one year anniversary of the atrocity during his support slot for The Rolling Stones.

Watch the moment below:

Meanwhile, the support acts for Gallagher's upcoming homecoming gig have been confirmed.

The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft will join the former Oasis frontman on 18 August at the Lancashire County Cricket Ground, alongside grime star Bugzy Malone and Twisted Wheel.