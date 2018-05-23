Liam Gallagher Dedicates Live Forever To Manchester Attack Victims

Liam Gallagher Dedicates Live Forver To Manchester Attack Victims. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Watch the former Oasis frontman play the 1994 track as a tribute to the victims during his support slot for The Rolling Stones at London Stadium.

Liam Gallagher dedicated Live Forever to the victims of the Manchester terror attack as he opened for The Rolling Stones on Tuesday (22 May).

The former Oasis rocker opened for the the Paint It Black rockers' first No Filter date in London, and introduced the song, adding: "This if for everyone in Manchester. Sing along if you know the words."

Watch the moment in our video above.

Liam famously made a surprise special appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which was held by Ariana Grande at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to raise funds for those affected by the terrorist atrocity.

Ahead of his first solo gig at Manchester's O2 Ritz, the Wall Of Glass singer had 22 candles placed on the stage to represent the 22 lives which were lost.

See a clip from his first ever solo show below:

Liam had previously revealed it was the terror attack that inspired him to reach out to his brother Noel.

Speaking about sending Noel birthday wishes on his 50th, he told Radio X: "Well me mam did tell me to do it. Nah she didn't. I swear to God she didn't. Nah, I just woke up, you know with all the stuff that went on in Manchester, I woke up and I just thought: 'You know what? You know, I'm going there. Happy Birthday'.

"And plus, I wanted to remind everyone he's an old fart now. You know, the old 1.6m followers. There were people going like that: 'What? he's 50?' I was like that: 'Indeed. Yes, he is.' Especially after his mad party and that. He gotta have a hangover now."

The Rolling Stones went on to play an unmissable 19-song set, which included You Can't Always Get What You Want, Brown Sugar and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

Watch them play Sympathy For The Devil here:

See The Rolling Stones' London Stadium setlist:

1. Street Fighting Man

2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

3. Tumbling Dice

4. Paint It Black

5. Ride 'Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)

6. Under My Thumb

7. Fool to Cry (first since 17 March 1999)

8. You Can't Always Get What You Want

9. Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions)

10. Before They Make Me Run

11. Slipping Away

12. Sympathy for the Devil

13. Miss You

14. Midnight Rambler

15. Start Me Up

16. Jumpin' Jack Flash

17. Brown Sugar

Encore:

18. Gimme Shelter

19. Play Video (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction