Liam Gallagher reveals why he won't be going to the pub on 4 July

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker was asked about his plans when pubs open in England tomorrow, but explained why he won't go near one yet.

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he won't be going to the pub this Saturday (4 July).

Lockdown measures are set to be eased further this weekend with the opening of establishments, but when asked by a fan if he'll be heading to his local watering hole, the Oasis rocker said he'd be avoiding it because he doesn't want to follow any strict rules.

He wrote: "I’m not can’t be doing with pubs and stupid f***ing rules I’ll wait till it’s back to normal".

I’m not can’t be doing with pubs and stupid fucking rules I’ll wait till it’s back to normal — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2020

Asked by another fan who pondered the likelihood of a zombie apocalypse, the Shockwave singer suggested the event sounded better than being told he can only have three pints.

I’d rather that than some spotty bumbaclart telling me I can only have 3 pints then I have to go home Dya get me bruv — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2020

READ MORE: Is Oasis ballad Songbird Liam Gallagher's most honest track?

The admission was somewhat of a turnaround from the Manchester rocker, who told Chris Moyles he prefers pubs to drinking at home.

"I'm drinking all the way through the week and I'm hungover on the weekend," he joked when asked about his new lockdown drinking habits.

"I'm kind of drinking the same amount, and the only thing is I'm doing it indoors and I don't like doing it indoors, I like to go out."

READ MORE: Why didn't Liam Gallagher perform on the Oasis MTV Unplugged show?

Last month also saw Liam confirm he postponed his wedding to Debbie Gwyther by a year because he doesn't want anyone wearing masks on their big day.

Asked on The Chris Moyles Show whether they had rescheduled their nuptials, the One Of Us singer said: "Yeah we're getting married next year in Italy and it's going to be mega.

"It's been put back a year. It was meant to be next month, but they were saying you gotta wear face masks and I ain't hiding this pretty face."

"It's a crime to do that," he told the Radio X presenter. "It is a crime. That's the one thing about it."

He concluded: "Poor Debs is not gonna wear a mask, it aint happening man".