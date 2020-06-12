Liam Gallagher vows to go “bigger n better” at Heaton Park next year on day gig was set to take place

12 June 2020, 12:09

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter on the day his homecoming gig was set to take place to promise 2021 will be even better.

Liam Gallagher has assured fans that his Heaton Park gig will be "bigger" and "better" next year.

The former Oasis frontman was set to play the huge homecoming gig this Friday (12 June), but was of course forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter to mark the day, he wrote: "Morning BROTHERS and SISTERS tday was the day we were all meant to be going ape shit in a big park in sunny MANCHESTER what can I say except we’ll do it all BIGGER n BETTER nxt year stay safe and bware of massive C***Z LG x".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says “Oasis have unfinished business”

News of the cancellation of his Heaton Park gig first came out in March, with the Shockwave singer writing: "I'm absolutely gutted that Heaton Park has been cancelled due to the youknowf*ckingwhat. We're gonna have to wait to get together another time, it'll taste so much sweeter when we finally do. Stay safe, wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch your ass and pick yer nose. LG x".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher donates MTV Award to Eat Well MCR auction

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's MTV Unplugged album has been released this Friday (12 June) and to celebrate he's taking part in one of Tim Burgess' listening parties.

He'll be joined by The Charlatans frontman and his best mate and former Oasis guitarist Bonehead from 7pm.

Listen to the album here:

READ MORE: What are the next albums on Tim Burgess' Twitter Listening Party?

