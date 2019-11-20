VIDEO: Liam Gallagher fan reportedly left scarred for life after being hit with flare at Sheffield gig

According to reports, a female gig-goer's clothes were set alight after a flare was thrown in the crowd during DMA'S set at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

A Liam Gallagher fan was reportedly left "scarred for life" after a flare was thrown into the crowd during his Sheffield gig.

The former Oasis rocker continued his UK tour dates this week, with a gig at the city's FlyDSA Arena on Monday (18 November), when the incident is said to have took place during his DMA's support slot.

According to The Star, the victim's brother is said to have appealed for help, writing on one of Gallagher's Facebook posts: "Anyone who has information on the scumbag who decided to light a flare and throw it into the crowd and set my sister on fire I want his name or information on him because he needs to pay for what he has done.

“You could have taken my sister away from me and my family tonight.”

In a later post, he described how the flare hit his sister and set her clothes alight.

He added: “I want justice for the pain they have caused my sister because she will now have scars for the rest of her life.”

In The Star's own facebook comments section, fellow gig-goer Jules Darby shared footage of the alleged incident, writing: "It was when one of the support bands was on, I was recording it".

See the flare being thrown forward in the last few seconds of her video above.



A representative from South Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred at on Monday 18 November at the FlyDSA Arena on Broughton Lane, Sheffield.

"It is reported that a 21-year-old man and a woman he was with, whose age is not known, were in the audience of a concert and were allegedly hit by a flare that was thrown from behind them.

"They both suffered burns and received treatment at the Northern General Hospital before returning home to recover. Arrangements will be made for both injured parties to be interviewed but as they live outside of our force we can’t say when this will be."

Radio X have reached out to the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena for comment.

Liam Gallagher continues his live dates with a homecoming gig at Manchester Arena tonight (20 November).

