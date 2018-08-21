PHOTOS: Liam Gallagher Surprises Fans With Pub Trip After Epic Manchester Gig

The former Oasis rocker followed his huge homecoming show at the LCCC with a trip to a local boozer on Sunday.

Liam Gallagher loves a trip down to a local pub, whether he's up in his native Manchester or in his north London base.

Watch Liam Gallagher chat to Chris Moyles in his local pub above.

So when the former Oasis rocker finished his biblical gig at the 50,000-strong Lancashire County Cricket Club on Saturday (18 August), it's no surprise that he followed it with drink and roast at a local boozer.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, the Wall Of Glass singer popped in at the Crown Inn in Staffordshire on his way back to London on Sunday (19 August), for a "beef dinner".

See an image on Instagram of Liam spending time with the locals:

According to the outlet, Landlady Jacqui Torgu told Stoke-on-Trent Live: "His bodyguard drinks in here regularly and when Liam said he fancied a home-cooked meal, he suggested coming here.

She added: "He ordered a beef dinner and a pint. He was absolutely brilliant with everyone in the pub. He posed for lots of photographs and signed a few autographs."

It's not the first time that the Stoke boozer, which is also known as the Corner Pin, has welcomed famous guests.

The landlandy also revealed that Aussie pop rockers 5 Seconds Of Summer had visited the pub.

"We had an Australian band called 5 Seconds of Summer come in last year but nobody as famous as Liam," she said. "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome him and his family. Everyone was buzzing afterwards."

It's little surprise that the Manchester legend chose a beef roast for his Sunday lunch instead of a fish pie, since we're beginning to think he loathes the dish.

The Paper Crown singer was less than amused recently when a fish was thrown on stage during his set at Benicassim festival this year, and even had to stop his set to tell off the crowd.

Watch the moment it went down below:

It's not the only time Liam's had strong words mid-set, however, recently interrupting his rendition of Wonderwall to tell security to lay off the crowd.

The former Oasis frontman was playing Spain's Sonorama Ribera Festival on Friday (10 August), when he was suddenly distracted.

Noticing something in the crowd, the Manchester rocker halted the 1995 anthem to say: "Whoa. Whoa. They're having fun, man. Stop getting on their cases! They're not being evil.

He added: "You wanna come to gig in Manchester where it goes properly off..."

Watch footage of the moment which was shared on Twitter by the Latest Oasis News Twitter account via LiveMusiChannel.

Liam Gallagher stopping 'Wonderwall' to have a go at security at the Sonorama Ribera Festival in Spain yesterday.



📷 LiveMusiChannel pic.twitter.com/2Q7DIGtxTw — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) August 11, 2018

Watch Liam play Wonderwall on the Radio X rooftop: