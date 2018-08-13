VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Halts Wonderwall To Tell Security To Lay Off Fans

Liam Gallagher stopping 'Wonderwall' to have a go at security at the Sonorama Ribera Festival in Spain yesterday.



📷 LiveMusiChannel pic.twitter.com/2Q7DIGtxTw — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) August 11, 2018

The former Oasis frontman paused his performance at Spain's Sonorama Ribera Festival to tell staff to let the crowd have fun.

The former Oasis frontman was playing Spain's Sonorama Ribera Festival on Friday (10 August), when he was distracted while playing Wonderwall.

Noticing something in the crowd, the Manchester rocker halted the 1995 anthem to say: "Whoa. Whoa. They're having fun, man. Stop getting on their cases! They're not being evil.

He added: "You wanna come to gig in Manchester where it goes properly off..."

Watch footage of the moment which was shared on Twitter by the Latest Oasis News Twitter account via LiveMusiChannel.

See Liam Gallagher sing Wonderwall on the Radio X roof:

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has called a halt to a proceedings during a Spanish gig this summer.

The rocker was was about to perform Cigarettes & Alcohol track at Benicàssim festival last month when he stopped the band and said: "So which dickhead threw the fish here then?

"Fucking stinky, smelly fish man. Now listen right, it aint that fucking bad. Don't be throwing fish on stage, mate.

"I've seen a lot worse than this shit, alright? I can't be singing while there's a fucking fish there"

See the moment it was captured in a video shared on YouTube by Maybe Definitely here:

Seeing the funny side at his next gig, Liam addressed the crowds at Germany's Stimmen Festival, joking: "None of you have got no fish have you?

"It's just not happening with the fish.

Throw anything else, but no fish!"

Watch footage of the moment in a video shared on Instagram by the_wanderer_basel_17:

Gallagher is set to headline the inaugural RiZE festival on 17 August, which will also see the likes of Stereophonics, The Manic Street Preachers perform.

He'll then head to Manchester for a homecoming gig at the Lancashire County Cricket Club the very next day, where he'll be joined by support acts Richard Ashcroft, Twisted Wheel and Bugzy Malone.

