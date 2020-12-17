Liam Gallagher pays tribute to fan's late daughter

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to mark the passing of 11 year old Grace Burns, whose father is a big fan of the Manchester rocker.

Liam Gallagher has taken the time to pay tribute to a young fan who sadly passed away.

The former Oasis rocker, whose known for sharing his life on the social media platform, took to Twitter this week to write the simple post, which read: "RIP Grace lilly burns x".

RIP Grace lilly burns x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2020

Grace's father Chris Burns responded to the tweet thanking the Manchester rocker and revealed that he sings every word of his All You're Dreaming Of single for his young daughter.

He wrote: "Thank you, this means the absolute world to me. I am Graces dad, I am forever grateful. I will be framing this and putting it in her room that she was going to have in our new home. She would of loved your new song. Every word I now sing to her when I listen to it. Thanks again."

Thank you, this means the absolute world to me. I am Graces dad, I am forever grateful. I will be framing this and putting it in her room that she was going to have in our new home. She would of loved your new song. Every word I now sing to her when I listen to it. Thanks again. — Chris Burns (@ChrisBu87678855) December 16, 2020

It's not clear how the young fan passed away, but her aunt took to the platform to reveal Grace was 11 years old and would have loved Liam's latest track.

She wrote: "Thank you Liam 💗💜 our Gracie would be absolutely amazed by this we appreciate you taking tHE time to do this," adding: "her daddy (my brother) and uncle are huge fans of yours".

Thank you Liam 💗💜 our Gracie would be absolutely amazed by this we appreciate you taking tHE time to do this 💗💜 THANK YOU SO MUCH 😊 her daddy (my brother) and uncle are huge fans of yours 💗💜 ps we love your new song it’s perfect for her from her daddy — Amanda Ibbotson (@IbbotsonAmanda) December 16, 2020

My 11 year old niece x 💜💗 — Amanda Ibbotson (@IbbotsonAmanda) December 16, 2020

Watch the official video for Liam Gallagher's Christmas track, All You're Dreaming Of, here:

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

Child Bereavement UK

Tel: 0800 02 888 40

childbereavementuk.org

The Loss Foundation

Tel: 0300 200 4112

thelossfoundation.org

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

The Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with the Campaign Against Living Miserably. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to bring you a series of short podcasts, hosted by some fantastic names, to help with advice and real stories about mental health.

Each host will explore an area of mental health, guiding listeners through the advice, support and expertise offered by CALM, with some reflecting on their own personal experiences.

Comedian and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling opens up about anxiety. SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox talks depression. Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil touches upon grief and bereavement and comedian Nish Kumar covers financial stress.

Podcaster, comedian and host of Sunday mornings on Radio X, Ed Gamble, will present an episode entitled "Your Mental Health", speaking about how listeners might be feeling and exploring ways they can seek help from other resources available.

