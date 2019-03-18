Robbie Williams uses Liam Gallagher for banter at Las Vegas gig

Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams at Glastonbury 1995. Picture: Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The Angels singer urged his U.S. fans to write "Liam Gallagher was sh**" if they didn't like his own Las Vegas show.

Robbie Williams has had a bit of banter with his American fans, with the help of his old nemesis Liam Gallagher.

As reported by The Sun, the Angels singer was playing a gig at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas when he joked about what fans should do if they didn't enjoy his set.

Speaking at the end of his show, which is part of his residency in Sin City, he joked: "If you have enjoyed the show, I have been Robbie Williams. And if you haven’t and you are upset about anything, I have been Liam Gallagher."

Not stopping there, the Angels singer added: "In fact, if you want to start a hashtag, you can put ‘Liam Gallagher was s**t tonight’, if you want."

It's likely that the Eternity singer was only having a harmless joke, as he previously revealed he loved Gallagher's debut solo album, As You Were, and would even like to collab with the Manchester rocker.

When asked if he'd like to team up with the Supersonic star, the singer told NME: “It would be fucking amazing! But I don’t think he’s got it together enough to allow himself to do that.

"He’s not gonna work with fucking Robbie Williams. It’s really unfortunate for me because I’d fucking love it. And it would shock the world for a day.”



Robbie might feel favourably about Liam these days, but the feeling isn't necessarily returned.

Speaking about his estranged brother Noel in a 2017 interview with ES Magazine Liam said: "I don’t know what world he lives in, and I wouldn’t want to live in it, believe you me, because it seems very bland, naff and contrived and just… What? He’s like the new Robbie Williams or something. It’s fucking weird."

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Live Forever on the Radio X rooftop: