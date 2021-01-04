Liam Gallagher reaches out to brother Noel in New Year's message

4 January 2021, 13:35

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman addressed his estranged brother in a tweet, which suggests he wants to bury the hatchet this year.

Liam Gallagher as shared his love for his brother Noel and his hopes for them to reconcile in 2021.

The former Oasis frontman has had a well-documented rift with his brother and former bandmate, but has appeared to want to start things with a clean slate this year.

Taking to Twitter on New Year's Day the All You're Dreaming Of singer wrote: "HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x".

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of the Liam and Noel Gallagher feud.

As earnest as the tweet looks, it could very well have been tongue-in-cheek as the Supersonic rocker also joked about not being featured in the Queen's honours list.

He wrote on New Year's Eve: "Missed out again on a KNIGHTHOOD oh well there’s always nxt year HNY brothers and sisters LG x".

Whether or not Liam was serious, it's unlikely his warring brother will be interested as he had a New Year's message of his own, which featured new music.

Noel wrote: "Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year. Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn’t get much worse could they?!)

"Anyway I’ve been writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good … the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you.

"The song is called ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’"

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "Hope your hangovers aren’t too horrific.
Hopefully we’ll catch up soon.
PS. IT’S ONLY A DEMO.
ONWARDS."

Listen to We’re Gonna Get There In The End here:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais reacts to his comments on mask wearing

