Liam Gallagher on Oasis feud with Noel: "We're both the problem"

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns

The former Oasis frontman told Jonathan Ross he thinks his estranged brother Noel should take half the responsibility for their ongoing feud.

Liam Gallagher has said both he and his brother Noel are to blame for their feud.

The former Oasis frontman appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show (which will air this Saturday 28 November) and reignited his claims that his brother turned down £100 million for a reunion tour.

Though the Supersonic rocker has said "never say never" when it comes to a reunion, he thinks it won't happen because his older sibling won't take half of the blame.

"I think we're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem," he told the ITV host.

"He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

"He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we'll move on... He needs to own his problem."

He added: "No, [I haven't spoken to him]. I don't think it's going to happen."

Noel Gallagher hasn't spoken about their feud in a while, but if his High Flying Birds tour bandmate and occasional scissor player Charlotte Marionneau is anything to go by, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer has probably purposefully cut ties with any negativity.

According to the Daily Star's Wired column, she said: "I think Noel is very good at choosing people [to tour with].

"Maybe from his past of having had arguments maybe now he just wants to have a nice time."

Despite things remaining frosty between him and his brother, Liam is determined to deliver some warmth in the form of his Christmas single All You're Dreaming Of.

Speaking of the track, Gallagher said: "All You’re Dreaming Of is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud."

Listen to the track here:

All You're Dreaming Of - which is available to stream now - will be released on vinyl on 18 December with proceeds of the song donated to Action For Children UK.

Net proceeds from each download and stream will also go to the leading charity from the day of its release until 31st December 2020.

With 476 services in communities across the UK, Action for Children provides practical and emotional support to children and young people, as well as ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning for every child to have a safe and happy childhood. This year’s coronavirus crisis has made life harder than ever for vulnerable children and families, and the charity’s frontline staff have been working tirelessly to support them.

