Liam Gallagher on Noel feud: There'll be war if we don't make up before mum dies

Liam Gallagher, Peggy Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press - Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images - Press

The former Oasis frontman has discussed what would happen if he didn't make up with Noel before their mother Peggy passed away.

Liam Gallagher has talked about his on-going feud with his brother Noel and said there will be "war” if they don’t reconcile before tragedy strikes.

The 46-year-old rocker, who has been warring with his older brother since Oasis split in 2009, has suggested all hell will break loose if they don’t patch up their differences by the time their beloved mum Peggy is laid to rest.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Gallagher mused: "I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven't made up by then... then there will be war.

“Because there have been so many opportunities on his behalf... It's not about the band getting back together, I'm not arsed about that. It's about going, 'Look, let's go for a beer let's have a chat of whatever.’"

The One Of Us singer added: "Obviously I say shit in the press and he says stuff, and his missus says something and I say something and it's all childish, and we should all grow up... but at the end of the day basically it's down to him, innit”.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has revealed he’ll be inviting his brother to his wedding on his mother Peggy’s orders.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror Newspaper, he teased that the Ballad Of The Mighty I singer would "get a little envelope through the door," though he doesn't expect him to come.

The Shockwave singer also intends to show off some dance moves on the day, telling the paper's Watts the Goss column: "I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand."I'm gonna fucking flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room."

The Rock N' Roll Star added: "I'm going to wear a black suit.

"Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit."Looking ahead to the big day, he added: "It can't be one of those do's when you're gagging for a drink."



