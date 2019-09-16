"I'm gonna f***ing flamenco it up": Liam Gallagher wants dance lessons for wedding

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has shared some of his plans for his marriage to Debbie Gwyther next year.

Liam Gallagher wants dancing lessons ahead of his wedding.

The Oasis legend has revealed he's set to marry his long-term girlfriend Debbie Gwyther in Italy in 2020, and he wants to refine his moves for the big day.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror Newspaper, he said: "I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand.

"I'm gonna f***ing flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room."

The Shockwave singer added tot he paper's Watts the Goss column: "I'm going to wear a black suit.

"Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit."

Looking ahead to the big day, he added: "It can't be one of those do's when you're gagging for a drink."

Gallagher also revealed that his mum Peggy told him to invite his brother Noel to the big day, and he will "get a little envelope through the door".

This weekend saw the One Of Us singer make a special appearance at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival on Saturday (14 September).

The former Oasis frontman teased he'd be heading down to the inaugural event earlier this week, first commenting on the festival's Instagram post: "Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday".

On the day itself, he then told his millions of Twitter followers: "Fix up look sharp The Gallaghers r on there way to drink and have fun with the Shelbys as you were LG x"

Paying tribute to the hit BBC drama by wearing his best peaked hat, Liam Gallagher took to the stage in the early evening to a packed out crowd.

The Shockwave singer performed songs from his forthcoming new album, Why Me? Why Not as well as Oasis favourites Columbia and Supersonic.

The Rock N Roll star made it a family affair bringing his sons Lennon and Gene, daughter Molly, brother Paul and girlfriend Debbie Gwyther to the gig.

The inaugural official gathering of Peaky Blinders fans and music enthusiasts was a raging success with punters, musicians and everyone in between involving themselves in the festivities and being transported to Birmingham in the 1920s.

Fans gather at the inaugural Peaky Blinders Festival. Picture: Press

