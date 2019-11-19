Liam Gallagher meets 8-year-old super-fan and his family at Newcastle gig

Liam Gallagher hugs super-fan Luca backstage at his Newcastle gig. Picture: Instagram/mandyjf22's

The Oasis legend took time out to meet one of his biggest fans backstage. Radio X speak the family of Luca to find out how it all came about.

Liam Gallagher has made an eight-year-old fan's dreams come true by meeting him backstage at his Newcastle gig.

The former Oasis frontman is currently on his solo UK tour dates, and he stopped off at the city's Utilita Arena on Sunday (17 November), where he pulled out all the stops for his biggest (little) fan.

Luca has been gaining a name for himself, due to his epic covers of Oasis songs, so when Gallagher was headed to the North East, his manager and soon-to-be-wife Debbie Gwyther made sure he met the little legend and his family backstage.

Speaking exclusively to Radio X, Luca's mum Mandy explained: "It all happened because Debbie and Liam have seen some of his videos on FB and Instagram - particularly one of him walking to school singing Shockwave - and Debbie got in touch."

Liam Gallagher meets 8-year-old fan Luca and his family backstage at Newcastle gig. Picture: Instagram/mandyjf22

The proud parent added: "Liam was awesome with him. He told him he loved his parka and his hat and told him he had seen him singing and that he had a great voice."

Mandy, who said Luca has been an Oasis fan for the past three or so years, said he didn't say much when he met his hero but was absolutely beaming about the "beautiful experience".

"Luca was completely starstruck," she gushed. "He wanted a hug and he gave Liam and Debbie a few gifts. Was just a beautiful experience!"

Not content just to meet Luca, Liam posed for an image with the entire family, including his sister Eva and his mum and dad Mandy and Graeme - who are themselves lifelong Oasis fans.

Liam Gallagher poses with 8-year-old superfan Luca and his family backstage at his Newcastle gig. Picture: Instagram/mandyjf22/

Debbie - who set the meeting up - also took time out to pose with the young boy and his sister, alongside Liam's son Gene and his daughter Molly Moorish - the subject of Gallagher's Now That I've Found You track.

Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish, son Gene and Debbie Gwyther pose with young Luca and his sister Eva. Picture: Instagram/mandyjf22

From the looks of Mandy's Instagram account, Luca didn't just come away from the experience with a hug and great memories.

As well as dedicating his Wonderwall track on the night to Luca and his sister, Liam appears to have signed a copy of his latest album.

See him pose with a signed copy of Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album here:

Luca first came to Liam and Debbie's attention with the help of various fan groups, and The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, who showed him a clip of his mini impersonator.

Watch him react to the eight-year-old's cover of Wonderwall below:

As Mandy told Radio X, Luca's love for the band began three years ago when he heard Wonderwall.

"He took an instant like to them," she recalled. "We bought him his first album more or less straightaway and he just listened non stop. He first sang on stage when he was 6. He sang Live Forever at a 90s party night."

Watch Luca's performance here:

Lucky Luca has also shown his dedication to rock 'n' roll by laying down a song in the studio earlier this year.

Proud mum Mandy summed up their whole experience at the gig by sharing their photos on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When a little lad gets to meet his hero. Cannot put into words how much this meant to him. Luca didn't say much but pictures paint a thousand words."

She added: "Thank you all you incredible people who made this happen. Love you all".

