Liam Gallagher Just Made Oasis Fans' Hearts Melt...

3 July 2018, 09:51

Noel and Liam gallagher in 2001
Noel and Liam gallagher in 2001. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Archive/PA Images

The former Oasis frontman was asked if his brother Noel was better, and his answer was quite surprising.

Liam Gallagher's strained relationship with his estranged brother Noel is well documented, with the former Oasis frontman often throwing digs at his elder sibling.

But this week the Manchester rocker showed his softer side when a fan asked him if Noel was better than him on Twitter.

Liam, who usually has no qualms calling his brother a "potato" or said: "“There is no such thing as ‘better’. We are brothers. When we’re together no fucker, and I mean no fucker, comes close. OASIS FOR LIFE.”

His comment not only had his Twitter followers feeling nostalgic over the Manchester band, but had them considering the prospect of a reunion.

This latest tweet comes not long after the Wall Of Glass singer said Oasis was "over" and that Noel wouldn't even be let in the band nowadays because he's changed.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the rocker said: “I think Oasis is over, it’s sad but that’s the way it is.

“At the moment I don’t want to be nowhere near that guy, because he’s not the guy that was in Oasis, I’m still the same guy that was in Oasis. He’s a bit pompous and a bit of a snob.

"Watch Liam talk about that Pretty Green spat with Noel:

The Wall Of Glass singer added: “We were a naughty band that liked having a laugh, he seems to be hanging about with, like, the Queen these days. I actually don’t think Oasis would have him, let alone him have Oasis.

“He’d only want to get some girl in playing scissors at the back or someone f***ing eating candy floss.”

Last week saw Liam play a duo of UK shows, delivering his solo material and a truck load of classic Oasis hits at London's Finsbury Park and Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival 2018.

Watch him perform D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman for the first time since 1996 in London:

See the TRNSMT crowds huge singalong to Wonderwall at TRNSMT festival:

Liam Gallagher Songs

Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager
Live Forever (Live From One Love Manchester)
Liam Gallager & Chris Martin

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Noel and Liam gallagher in 2001

Liam Gallagher Just Made Oasis Fans' Hearts Melt...

Dave Grohl, Liam Gallagher, Mick Jagger & Florence Welch

VIDEOS: The Best Onstage Duets, Collabs & Appearances

Liam Gallagher aat TRNSMT Festival 2018

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher Leads TRNSMT Crowds In Wonderwall Singalong
Taylor Hawkins and Liam Gallagher

Taylor Hawkins: "Beady Eye" Confused Liam Gallagher Fans

Richard Ashcroft at Finsbury Park

VIDEO: Richard Ashcroft Plays Surprise Set At Liam Gallagher Gig